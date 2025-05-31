Karate Kid: Legends, starring Jackie Chan, Ben Wang and others, has arrived at the North American box office. Before the full-fledged release on Friday, the film had its previews scheduled on Thursday. Unfortunately, the response was quite underwhelming, and it’s now clear that the film won’t be able to recreate the good old magic of its predecessor. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The latest martial arts drama film is the sixth installment in The Karate Kid movie franchise. It follows the events of the popular series Cobra Kai. Backed by the franchise’s brand, the film was expected to enjoy a promising start, but right from the pre-release stage, things weren’t looking bright. It just had a decent buzz around itself and is dependent on word-of-mouth.

How much did Karate Kid: Legends earn at the North American box office through Thursday previews?

It is learned that Karate Kid: Legends raked in $2.3 million through Thursday previews at the North American box office. It’s a fair number, but not up to the mark considering the tremendous success of its predecessor. It’s slightly better than Free Guy’s $2.2 million but less than The Accountant 2 ($2.5 million) and The Lost City ($2.5 million).

To open with over 50% less collection than its predecessor?

Considering such a response in previews, Karate Kid: Legends is expected to earn between $22 million and $26 million during the 3-day opening weekend. If this is compared to the previous installment, The Karate Kid (2010), the opening looks way too low.

Featuring Jaden Smith and Jackie Chan, the 2010 film smashed $55.66 million during its opening weekend. If a comparison is made, the latest release is heading for a 60.47-53.28% lower start. Since early reviews are mixed, let’s see how things proceed.

The good thing is that Karate Kid: Legends is made on a modest budget of less than $50 million. So, it is likely to become a success story.

