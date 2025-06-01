Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, and others, is just 5 days away from hitting the big screens. Unlike Akshay’s previous releases, this one is actually enjoying genuine interest around its release. Being an out-and-out commercial entertainer, it is likely to open big. But before that, all eyes are set on how the film performs in day 1 advance booking at the Indian box office.

Enjoying a good buzz on the ground

As we all know, Housefull is one of the most popular movie franchises of Bollywood. So, the upcoming fifth installment is naturally enjoying the benefit of the Housefull brand value associated with it. Apart from this, the comedy thriller is backed by a superb cast, and the recently released trailer has also elevated the buzz. On top of that, the unique strategy of serving two endings to the audience is making noise.

Housefull 2 will likely be among Bollywood’s top 3 day 1 pre-sales of 2025 at the Indian box office!

So far, conditions are looking favorable for Housefull 5, and there has been some movement at ticket windows ever since the advance booking opened yesterday. While we don’t know how much it will make by selling tickets through day 1 pre-sales, it is in a comfortable position to be among the opening day pre-sales of Bollywood in 2025.

As of now, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava is holding the first spot with the day 1 advance booking of 13.85 crore gross (excluding blocked seats). Salman Khan’s Sikandar is in the second place with 10.09 crore gross. Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 is in the third position with 6.52 crore gross.

Salman Khan’s Sikandar to be safe?

It seems that Housefull 5 will be able to beat Raid 2 before concluding its opening day pre-sales at the Indian box office. However, going past Sikandar’s pre-sales is a difficult task. Let’s see how the story unfolds in the following days.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 5 day 1 advance bookings of 2025:

Chhaava – 13.85 crores Sikandar – 10.09 crores Raid 2 – 6.52 crores Sky Force – 3.82 crores Jaat – 2.59 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Thudarum Box Office: Mohanlal Starrer’s Near 23X Opening Day Multiplier Is A Splendid Feat, But It Fails To Beat Officer On Duty!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News