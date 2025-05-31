Swwapnil Joshi has made an entry into the world of Gujarati film, and his debut film, Shubhchintak, has opened to a fair start at the box office. Also starring Manasi Parekh, the Gujarati crime thriller is making all the right kind of noises, and it might grow over the weekend!

Manasi Parekh’s Last Release

Manasi’s last theatrical release was Jhamkudi, which earned 60 lakh on its opening day. The horror comedy was the highest-grossing Gujarati film of 2024 and earned 18.7 crore at the box office in its lifetime! Manasi’s new arrival has opened 76% lower than Jhamkudi!

Shubhchintak Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, Friday, May 30, Shubhchintak earned 14 lakh at the box office. While it marks Swwapnil Joshi‘s first Gujarati outing, the opening day collection is in the same range as Swwapnil’s last Marathi film, Susheela Sujeet, which opened with 13 lakh net collection in India !

Top 5 Gujarati Openers Of 2025

Manasi Parekh and Swwapnil Joshi’s crime thriller has pushed Jija Saala Jija out of the top 5 Gujarat openers of 2025. Jija Saala Jija, now with an opening net collection of 12 lakh stands at number 6.

Check out the top 5 Gujarati openers of 2025 at the box office (net collection).

All The Best Pandya: 1.1 crore

Mithada Mehmaan: 35 lakh

Jai Mata Ji – Lets Rock: 31 lakh

Umbarro: 25 lakh

Shubhchintak: 14 lakh

Shubhchintak Budget & Recovery

Shubhchintak is mounted on a budget of 4 – 5 crore at the box office. Currently, it has recovered only 2.8% of its budget. The film needs to earn in the range of 8 – 10 crore at the box office to turn into a hit!

