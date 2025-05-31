Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta & Nimrat Khaira’s roaring comedy Saunkan Saunkanay 2 has opened huge at the box office, registering the biggest opening for a Punjabi film in 2025. In fact, it has already entered the top 5 films!

Number 1 Punjabi Opener Of 2025!

Before Ammy Virk arrived with his laughter riot, it was Gippy Grewal’s Akaal that registered the biggest opening in 2025 for a Punjabi film. The war film registered 85 lakh at the box office! Ammy Virk’s film has registered a 167% higher opening!

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Box Office Day 1

On the opening day, Friday, May 30, Saunkan Saunkanay 2 opened at the box office with 2.25 crore net collection in India and 4.15 crore worldwide. Interestingly, this opening is the same as the previous part! The first part of the franchise also opened at the box office with 2.25 crore!

Top 5 Punjabi Grossers Of 2025 Worldwide!

Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta & Nimrat Khaira’s comedy film has already entered the list of the top 5 Punjabi grossers of 2025 worldwide, occupying the fourth spot. In fact, it needs only 50 lakh more at the box office to enter the top 3 spots!

Check out the highest-grossing Indian Punjabi films of 2025 at the Worldwide box office.

Akaal: 9.19 crore Guru Nanak Jahaaz: 6.83 crore Badnaam: 4.65 crore Saunkan Saunkanay 2: 4.15 crore (Only Opening Day Collection) Majhail: 3.3 crore

Saunkan Saunkanay 2 Box Office Summary

Here is a breakdown of Ammy Virk, Sargun Mehta & Nimrat Khaira’s film at the box office on the opening day.

India net: 2.25 crore

India gross: 2.65 crore

Overseas gross: 1.5 crore

Worldwide gross: 4.15 crore

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

