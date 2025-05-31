Housefull 5, starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, and an ensemble, is just six days away from the theatrical release. Made on a grand scale, the film is enjoying good buzz on the ground level and is ready to set the cash registers ringing. While in India, it is expected to start its journey on a winning note, the response at the overseas box office is also expected to be good. Amid this, let’s look at the initial response for the advance booking of a key international territory!

The upcoming comedy thriller is scheduled to release on June 6, 2025. It is the fifth installment in the Housefull franchise, and since the last installment did a business of nearly 300 crore gross globally, expectations are very high for the fifth part. So far, things are looking favorable as the limited pre-sales are witnessing a good response.

Housefull 5 dominates over Singham Again and Sikandar in the advance booking at the Australian box office!

In Australia, limited advance booking for Housefull 5 has started, and so far, only up to 80 shows are listed for bookings. Very quickly, it has been able to sell around 1,990 tickets. At the same time (with 6 days to go for the release), Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again could sell only 524 tickets in around 70 shows. Salman Khan’s Sikandar had registered a sale of 514 tickets at the Australian box office.

If a comparison is made, Housefull 5 is ahead of Singham Again by 279.77% higher pre-sales. As compared to Sikandar, the film is ahead by 287.16%.

Advance booking is now open in India!

Advance booking at the Indian box office finally began today. Currently, limited shows are available for bookings. On the online ticket booking platforms, two versions, Housefull 5A and Housefull 5B, are available for bookings. It’ll be interesting to see how the strategy works.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Karate Kid: Legends North America Box Office: Earns $2M+ From Previews, To Score Over 50% Less Than Its Predecessor’s Debut?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News