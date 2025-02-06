Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively’s legal battle does not let a day pass without directing the public’s interest into some newfangled revelation. Sticking to its pattern, the ‘It Ends With Us’ drama dropped yet another bombshell on Wednesday, and once again, Baldoni’s camp did the honors.

Baldoni’s new intel comes fresh from the early success at the first hearing between the lawyers and the judge, where Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ camp was denied a motion to put a gag order on Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, or drop their $400 million suit altogether.

Applying insult to the star couple’s injury, the writer-director has attempted to thwart the particular accusation of body-shaming from the Gossip Girl actress’ list of instances where he allegedly misbehaved toward her. Directly after the Jane the Virgin actor disclosed texts showcasing Lively’s denial of meeting the intimacy coordinator, he presented a critical page from the It Ends With Us screenplay.

Having accused the Green Lantern couple of mischaracterizing facts, Baldoni has now handed over the page explicitly mentioning that his character, Ryle, lifts up Lively’s Lily. The page seemingly spares the Wayfarer co-producer of the actress complaining she was humiliated by him “calling her fitness trainer, without her knowledge or permission, and implying that he wanted her to lose weight in two weeks.”

Disagreeing with Baldoni’s citations that he suffers from great disc issues in his back and was concerned over having to lift Lively in a scene for the movie, The Shallows actress’ lawsuit claims, “But there was no such scene.”

With his countersuit reading, “This was important to avoid injury,” Baldoni needed to prove the scene did exist in the screenplay. And now, he has released a picture of the alleged script page, where an action line in scene 51 shows his character was to “scoop” Lively’s character up before gently laying her on the ground.

Outside the courtroom, while Justin Baldoni is rousing one-sided support from consensus — outside Hollywood — Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ stars haven’t aligned thus far. To make matters worse, Lively’s mention of Jed Wallace and his PR firm has come to bite her, as following in Baldoni’s footsteps, Wallace has now filed a defamation lawsuit against her — the fifth lawsuit in this entire discourse.

The latest additions are bound to confound all the camps involved, including the judge and jury, not to mention the internet sleuths who have evolved from a pejorative stereotype to reasonably resourceful detectives. As Blake Lively’s team suggested after the hearing on Feb 3, they intend to amend their case with newfangled details. This controversy has definitely taught us one thing: it never ends with one lawsuit.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Dafne Keen Reveals Emotional Reaction To Returning As X-23 In Deadpool & Wolverine

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News