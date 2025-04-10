Actor Shia LaBeouf watched every film he’s ever acted in—back-to-back for three days—in a public event held at Angelika Film Center in New York City. The project, titled #AllMyMovies, began in 2015, running non-stop for 72 consecutive hours. It was open to the public for free, with no tickets, just a line and a quick security check at the entrance.

The event was both a movie marathon and a live art piece. While one screen showed LaBeouf’s films in order, another displayed a live feed of him reacting as he watched them in real time. There was no commentary, no breaks, and the movies played without sound, likely due to copyright reasons.

Viewers inside the theater and online saw LaBeouf laugh, cry, snack, nap, and sit in silence as his face aged across decades of work. His expressions became the main focus. People tuned in from around the world, and fans lined up outside the theater day and night for a chance to take part.

The livestream didn’t cut. It captured every minute, showing a quiet and still LaBeouf among strangers. The public joined him, creating an unusual but shared experience. Some watched for hours, some dropped in for a glimpse.

BuzzFeed, Vulture, and Rolling Stone reported from the venue. Many expected a chaotic scene, but the atmosphere remained calm. The spotlight stayed on the screen and LaBeouf’s reactions. Online, the hashtag #AllMyMovies began trending that time. Users posted screenshots, memes, and jokes but also praised the idea for its simplicity.

This wasn’t LaBeouf’s first performance art attempt. Earlier projects—like #IAMSORRY, where he wore a paper bag over his head while crying in silence, or his “I AM NOT FAMOUS ANYMORE” red carpet walk—were met with criticism.

Some called those stunts strange or attention-seeking, especially after a plagiarism issue in 2014 involving a short film of his. But this one was different. Just movies, silence, and a room full of people watching. For once, there was no follow-up interview or podcast to explain it.

Meanwhile, Shia LaBeouf is featured in Henry Johnson, a jail-set story crafted and directed by David Mamet. The film is releasing on May 9. This marks Mamet’s first time helming a movie in over ten years and is drawn from his 2023 stage production with the same title.

LaBeouf appears as Gene, who shares a cell with the main character, Henry, played by Evan Jonigkeit. The narrative centers on Henry’s effort to find personal direction while facing institutional power.

LaBeouf originally acted in the role during the stage version held at Electric Lodge in Venice, California. The actor has continued to draw public attention after musician FKA Twigs accused him of abuse in 2020.

Separately, filmmaker Leo Lewis O’Neil completed a documentary titled Slauson Rec, which focuses on an acting program LaBeouf co-founded. The film, containing footage of LaBeouf’s conduct within the group, was finalized with his consent.

