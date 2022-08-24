Actress Aubrey Plaza, who received positive response for her work in the American crime drama film ‘Emily the Criminal’, has got the next big feature film.

Advertisement

The actress is set to join the ensemble cast of Francis Ford Coppola’s passion project ‘Megalopolis’, sources told ‘Deadline’.

Advertisement

The film already stars Adam Driver, Forest Whitaker, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jon Voight and Laurence Fishburne.

Coppola has described the contemporary drama as: “The fate of Rome haunts a modern world unable to solve its own social problems in this epic story of political ambition, genius and conflicted love.”

The budget will be just under $100 million, and production begins this fall. Distribution rights are being brokered by attorney Barry Hirsch.

As for Plaza, ‘Emily the Criminal’ premiered earlier this year at Sundance Film Festival. In addition, she is also set to star in the next season of HBO’s hit anthology series ‘The White Lotus’.

While talking about Francis Ford Coppola, The Godfather director previously made the headlines after his classic 1972 movie was re-released to celebrate its 50 years anniversary.

Must Read: Amber Heard Called Kristen Stewart, Margot Robbie & Cara Delevingne To Help Her With A Place To Stay But They All Ghosted Her, Is Hollywood Boycotting The Aquaman Star?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram