Joy Behar had a moment of pure comedy gold on Friday’s The View. She gave her co-hosts and the audience a show when she hilariously faked an org*sm during the discussion about disappointing Christmas gifts.

The 82-year-old declared that “resting gift face,” a subtle mask people wear to hide their disappointment over unwanted presents, was nothing, adding that she has plenty of faking pleasure in other areas of life. The room erupted in laughter, and as always, Joy proved that when it comes to comedy, she’s always ready to deliver a surprise!

Joy Behar’s Ultimate Comedy Moment On The View

“It’s really nothing. It’s not that hard. It’s like faking an org*sm. Piece of cake,” Behar quipped before breaking into over-the-top moans. “Wow! Oh, god, I love it. Oh, my God!” she exclaimed sarcastically as she faked her org*sm, sending her co-hosts into fits of laughter. “It’s nothing. We’re all very practiced at that,” Behar joked again as everyone laughed.

Joy Behar Made Another Unfiltered Remark About S*x This Week

Friday was the second time this week that Behar had everyone doubled over with laughter, thanks to her refreshingly blunt take on s*x. She and her co-hosts had a lively discussion about whether they prefer to get intimate in the light or the dark.

“It’s okay to walk in naked with the lights on, but when you have to go to the bathroom, never turn your back. That is a mistake,” she noted. “It’s one thing for the boobies to be hanging, but the behind — forget it. That’s the first thing to go.”

Joy Behar wrapped up the conversation with her usual wit, joking that she should rather skip getting naked altogether. She quipped that if she would be seen without clothes, she would at least expect a Venmo payment afterward!

Earlier this year, the comedian had a funny moment while discussing couples who consensually have multiple sexual partners. Responding to Whoopi Goldberg’s comment that men would need to step up their game for that to become the norm, she said, “They’re talking about not just one person extra in the bed, they’re talking about a few … How many orgasms can one girl fake?”

Behar caused quite a stir in 2022 when she casually mentioned on The View that she has had s*x with a few ghosts.

For more such stories, stay tuned to TV updates!

Must Read: When Jenna Ortega Refused To Comply With A Line In Wednesday That Felt Too Out Of Character

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News