Oscar winner Jamie Lee Curtis expressed her support for her friend Amanda de Cadenet, who is reportedly joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in Season 14. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 14 began filming last weekend, and the last remaining OG cast member, Kyle Richards, was spotted in front of the Bravo cameras at Sutton Stracke’s Surrealism Ball on Saturday, May 11.

Jamie Lee Curtis, who has made several appearances in the hit Bravo show as Halloween actress Kyle Richards’s friend, spilled some tea on her friend, Amanda de Cadenet, who is reportedly joining the show as a “friend of” Richards.

“Excited my friend [Amanda de Cadenet] is a new FRIEND of [Kyle Richards] and the gang on [RHOBH],” Curtis wrote on Instagram. “Amanda will bring her cool rebel/rock/wife, feminism and advocacy for women to that group. Can’t wait to watch.”

Curtis also teased she might make an appearance in the new season to check up on her friends Richards and Cadenet. Although Bravo has yet to confirm the casting for the new season, US Weekly reported Kathy Hilton, Garcelle Beauvais, Erika Jayne and rumored newcomer Bozoma Saint John were among the ladies filming RHOBH at Sutton’s home for the event this weekend.

As RHOBH begins filming the season, here’s everything we know about new supporting cast member Amanda de Cadenet, who has dated several celebrities over the years.

Who is RHOBH’s new “friend ” Amanda de Cadenet?

Amanda de Cadenet is a British actress once dubbed ‘the wild child’ in the UK in the 90s. According to the Guardian, De Cadenet was one of the hosts of the cult Channel 4 late-night show The Word when he was 18. De Cadenet fled to Los Angeles over relentless UK tabloid attention when she was 20 and married John Taylor of Duran Duran, with whom she had her daughter, Atlanta.

Amanda de Cadenet married Taylor when she was 19, and he was 29. The couple were together from 1991 to 1996 before announcing their divorce. She later married Nick Valensi from the band Strokes and had twins.

The 51-year-old actress, who became a portrait photographer for glossy magazines after moving to LA, has now established herself as a prominent feminist activist through her podcast The Conversation, where she has interviewed big-wig celebrities like Lady Gaga, Gwyneth Paltrow and Hillary Clinton.

During a 2022 interview with the Guardian, she reflected on her career trajectory, saying she became a photographer after the UK media objectified her. She continued that her past experience informs her conversations in her hugely successful podcast, where she wants to represent the truth behind the tabloid headlines.

“So when it came to telling women’s stories on The Conversation, I remembered what it was like when I was famous in the 90s, and there was some heinous headline about me in the Sun or the News of the World.” She added “and that feeling of being muzzled and misrepresented was so intense. So I had this really burning desire to represent people truthfully.”

Amanda de Cadenet Once Dated Matrix star Keanu Reeves.

Besides Jamie Lee Curtis, Amanda de Cadenet has established a strong friendship with actor Keanu Reeves, whom she briefly dated after breaking up with her first husband. The duo reportedly met when she was a teen interviewing him for her UK show in the 90s and have remained close ever since.

Reflecting on their decade-long friendship, she told the Guardian, “he’s a very kind, authentic person, and he’s the most non-famous person ever, by which I mean he has been able to maintain that balance, which is very hard. He’s a part of my extended family, and I’m grateful for that.”

Considering her long history in Hollywood, she would be an excellent fit for RHOBH. Meanwhile, as RHOBH filming continues, long-time cast member Dorit Kemsley, who recently announced her separation from Husband Paul, is also returning to the show.

