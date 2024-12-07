Duck Dynasty star Phil Robertson is in the “early stages” of Alzheimer’s disease. The heartbreaking news of the 78-year-old’s declining health was first shared by his son, Jase Robertson, who spoke about his father’s various ailments.

Jase, who starred with his family in the duck-hunting series from 2012 to 2017, shared that his father’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis has worsened his health, saying, “He’s just not doing well. He’s struggling.”

Phil Robertson Wants to Return to Regular Activities

During the December 6 episode of the Unashamed with the Robertson Family podcast, Jase said, “According to the doctors, they’re sure he has some blood disease that’s causing all kinds of problems. It’s accelerated, and it’s causing problems with his entire body.”

He also went on to mention that Phil hopes to return to usual activities, but his condition poses both physical and mental challenges.

“He keeps saying, ‘I’m gonna get back to the podcast,’” Jase recounted. “But I’m like, ‘Well, Phil, you can barely walk around without crying out in pain, and your memory is not what it once was.’ He’s like, ‘Tell me about it.’ So he is unable to—I think he would agree—to sit down and have a conversation.”

Alzheimer’s Disease is the Most Common Form of Dementia

According to Mayo Clinic, Alzheimer’s disease is the leading cause of dementia. It is a condition marked up by the buildup of proteins in the brain, forming amyloid plaques and neurofibrillary tangles. This process leads to the death of brain cells and a gradual shrinkage of the brain.

About 6.9 people aged 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s in the US, with more than 70 percent being 75 and older. Early signs of the condition include forgetfulness, such as forgetting recent events or conversations.

Currently, there is no cure for Alzheimer’s disease.

Phil Robertson’s Family Is Supporting Him Through His Health Battle

Despite the terminal nature of the disease, Jase mentioned that the family is focused on helping their father through his health challenges.

“We’re trying to do many things to figure out how to make him more comfortable and maybe help with his memory,” he went on. “We’ve got a team of doctors, and they all agree that there’s no cure for what he has. And so, what do you do? We’re trying to make him a little more comfortable.”

