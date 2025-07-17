Vyarth Trailer Review: Kusha Kapila Warns 'Life Mat Bana, Heroine Bana' Amidst Mom Roles

Kusha Kapila has surprised the digital world with the trailer of her upcoming short film – Vyarth! And let me just admit before we proceed to dissect the details – the trailer promises some real good content. Starring Kusha and Kajol Chugh, the story and the premise are simply set.

Kusha is a struggling actress who is offered roles of mothers, and while her manager asks her to take whatever part is coming her way, she is adamant to become an actress and does not want to get typecast in mother roles!

However, things take a U-turn, when Kusha’s younger flatmate, gets the same part she auditioned for! She is a seasoned actress, and people admire her work as well – it is just, that she is a misfit for the kind of roles she aims to play on-screen! When the flatmate, seeks Kusha’s help, and she starts working on her diction, a tale of a new-found professional bonding is hinted!

The trailer impresses throughout. The story is fresh, the two actresses look good, and director Pankaj Dayani makes sure that the story is set up properly in the trailer – and it does. But will it deliver what is promised? That is something that is too soon to be guessed!

Vyarth trailer also establishes the fact, the Kusha’s character gets a lead role – something she must have struggled for long but since the lead character is Maa, the actress is hesitant. Hopefully, it talks about our dilemaa and professional choices and the struggle to chose between what is available and what we desire!

In one of the scenes, the manager argues with Kusha – Life ban jaayegi, while pursuing her to take up a role. However, she categorically replies – Life mat bana, heroine bana! Well, the protagonist is clear about what she wants. Hopefully, the film has the same clarity about its subject!

Check out the trailer of the short film here.

