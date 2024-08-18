Disha Vakani has appeared in many films, theatre plays, and television shows, but our favorite will always be Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. There remains no update on her comeback, and Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal previously claimed she would never return. We’re only waiting for an acting comeback now, but do you know our Dayaben once said she would never do tear-jerker shows? Scroll below for a quick throwback.

In 2015, Disha married the love of her life, Mayur Padia, a Mumbai-based Chartered Accountant. She embraced parenthood in 2017 and took a maternity leave from TMKOC. As per rumors, she was in negotiation with Asit Kumarr Modi and producers for her comeback. However, the discussions never materialized, one of the major reasons being her reportedly high salary demand.

While Disha Vakani may have permanently bid adieu to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it looks like she was never interested in appearing in daily soaps on Television. In an interview with TellyChakkar in 2013, the actress was asked what kind of shows she would never do. She was quick to respond that she would stay away from all the “rona dhona” sequences.

Disha Vakani said, “I would like to stay away from tear jerker shows. My eyes start aching while doing rona dhona scenes. Before doing Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, I had done a drama series. Its concluding scene was a crying scene. Executing that scene had exhausted me. After that I made up my mind that I would never do sad shows. If the story is exceptionally good, I may go for it nevertheless.”

Either Disha stuck to her decision or never found a story appealing enough. Irrespective, we miss seeing her Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah doing what she does best – acting!

On the personal front, strong rumors took over the internet that Disha Vakani was battling throat cancer in 2022. However, former TMKOC director Malav Rajda quashed the baseless reports.

