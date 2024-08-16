Viewers were elated when they learned about Gurucharan Singh meeting Asit Kumarr Modi. Rumors of his comeback as Mr Sodhi went viral quickly, but unfortunately, they were all baseless. Insiders now claim the former Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor wants his replacement, Balvinder Singh Suri, out of the show. Scroll below for the shocking details!

Gurucharan began playing the role of Roshan Singh Harjeet Singh Sodhi when the show first aired in 2008. He left TMKOC in 2013 and was replaced by Laad Singh Maan. Interestingly, he made his comeback in 2014. But looks like history will not repeat itself, as Asit Kumarr Modi has allegedly refused to give another chance to the 51-year-old actor.

A source close to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s production team told News18, “When Gurucharan met Asit Modi recently in Mumbai, he asked him to remove Balwinder (Singh Suri) from the show. Gurucharan wanted to come back to TMKOC and so he insisted Asit to terminate Suri’s contract. But this is not how it works.”

Gurucharan Singh had previously made allegations of being removed from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2013 without any prior information. The source however denies these claims and alleges he was provided a notice period of four months. “Gurucharan was not consistent on shoot. He left the show after a fight with the makers on the sets and was given fours months notice period,” added the insider.

Singh is yet to respond to the new set of allegations leveled against him. On the other hand, producer Asit Kumarr Modi has also remained silent on the matter so far.

In another world, Gurucharan Singh openly requested work in the Television industry. He said he loves and has a lot of fun while acting but has no clarity about what he should do next.

He had also left fans worried earlier this year when he went missing for almost a month. Gurucharan later returned and claimed he had gone on a spiritual trip.

