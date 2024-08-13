Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah isn’t the same for those who have been connected to the show for several years. It recently completed 16 years, but the celebration occasion saw a big heartbreak as ‘Goli’ Kush Shah took an exit from the show. As all we know, Kush was very popular among the masses, especially due to his banter with Dilip Joshi, aka Jethalal, so his exit has left fans upset. But this isn’t the first time fans have suffered heartbreak, as not one or two but six actors have bid adieu to TMKOC in the last four years.

TMKOC started in 2008, and over the years, it attained unprecedented fame and became one of the most iconic shows in Indian television history. Behind such a success, there’s the contribution of every actor associated with the show. Unfortunately, some of those actors who made their characters popular aren’t a part of TMKOC anymore. So, today, we’ll be taking a look at such actors who left the show in 2020 or later, along with their reasons behind the decision.

Gurucharan Singh

Gurucharan Singh, aka Roshan Singh Sodhi, was a part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since the beginning and left it in 2013. He returned in 2014 but again quit in 2020. Despite being at the peak of popularity, he left the show for the second time because of his father’s health issues. Back then, he decided to give full priority to his family.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gurucharan Singh official (@sodhi_gcs)

Neha Mehta

Neha Mehta gained massive fame as Anjali Mehta, but sadly, she left Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2022. Initially, she said that she quit the show for personal reasons, but later, several reports stated that the makers had not cleared her dues.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha K Mehta (@mehta.neha.sk)

Raj Anadkat

Raj Anadkat left the show in 2022. For those who don’t know, he replaced Bhavya Gandhi as Tappu in 2017. After being associated with the show for five years, Raj decided to walk away because he wanted to explore more characters and grow as an actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raj Anadkat (@raj_anadkat)

Shailesh Lodha

Even Shailesh Lodha quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in 2022. Over the years, he became a household name as Taarak Mehta, so his sudden exit was a shocker for fans. As confirmed by the actor himself, he had a fallout with producer Asit Kumarr Modi, which led to his departure.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shailesh Lodha (@iamshaileshlodha)

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal, aka Mrs Roshan Singh Sodhi, was associated with the show since its beginning, and her first departure was in 2013. She returned in 2016 and quit TMKOC again in 2023. As the actress claims, her second exit was due to mental and sexual harassment by Asit Kumarr Modi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal🧚‍♀️♾ (@jennifer_mistry_bansiwal)

Kush Shah

Kush Shah recently quit Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, leaving everyone shocked as his character of Goli was one of the show’s strong pillars. He reportedly left the role to pursue further studies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kush Shah (@iamkushshah_)

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more entertainment updates!

Must Read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: Tiger Shroff’s Sister Krishna Shroff Still Has A Chance To Win The Show Post Eviction?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News