Aaj mere paas bangla hai, gaadi hai, tumhare paas kya hai? Kya hai tumhare paas? Mere Paas Maa hai! The entire theater was in tears with hootings and claps when Amitabh Bachchan and Shashi Kapoor delivered one of the most iconic dialogues of the Indian Cinema. And the credit of writing such powerful stories goes to the duo Salim-Javed, which is ready to unfold in the documentary Angry Young Men.

How did they come together and why did they fall apart and everything that happened in between has been assembled in this three-part documentary produced by Salim Khan‘s son Salman Khan and Javed Akhtar’s son and daughter – Zoya and Farhan Akhtar!

The trailer of Angry Young Men has been dropped, and industry stalwarts have come together to narrate the Salim-Javed story. Trust me, the 2-minute 43-second trailer will give you goosebumps. Be it an excited Anupama Chopra mouthing the dialogues of their films or Jaya Bachchan calling them brats.

Salman Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Toxic superstar Yash narrate the journey of the most powerful writing duo of Hindi Cinema, and looking at the trailer, you would wish this could be a 1000 crore blockbuster film!

In the trailer of Angry Young Men comes a moment when Zoya Akhtar says that Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar as partners, wrote 24 films, out of which 22 were blockbusters. You listen to the facts and just let that piece of information sink in. You might not belong to the era, but still, you feel a certain sense of pride when you listen to the facts.

When Komal Nahta reveals that the industry was shocked when Salim-Javed ended their partnership, it leaves you eager to know the reason why. While Salman Khan admits being nervous telling tales about his father, KGF star Yash narrates how Salim-Javed was a phenomenon that was magical. The trailer ends with the man who turned Angry Young Man of the nation because of Salim-Javed’s writing – Amitabh Bachchan.

Meanwhile, I’m just manifesting, someone could turn this one into a full-fledged desi masala film that Bollywood has been dying to have for a long!

Check out the trailer of Angry Young Men here.

Here are three biggest scoops about Salim-Javed that you might want to know!

