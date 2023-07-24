Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly one of the most prominent actors in the world and his credentials are a testament to his success. Popularly known as the King of Romance and the Badshah of Bollywood, the star has enjoyed tremendous success and fame in his illustrious career spanning over three decades. However, his superstar status has come with its fair share of pain and loss, particularly when providing an everyday life for his children.

One of the most significant disadvantages for SRK is the constant media attention and fan frenzy that follows him wherever he goes. The recent incident when he visited his son Aryan Khan at Arthur Road Jail is a prime example of this. Everyone wanted to get a glimpse of the actor and pictures and videos of the visit went viral on social media, highlighting the lack of privacy that comes with being a celebrity. SRK is one of the celebrities who doesn’t shy away from telling the truth, and that’s what he did during an interview when he opened up about how his family has to deal with so much of nonsense because of him.

In an interview with Femina, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the challenges of living as a superstar and noted how his family gets trolled because of the things he does. Going out together or enjoying a meal at a restaurant means being exposed to people constantly demanding his time and attention. He said, “I bring a lot of unwanted nuisance into my family’s life. They get trolled, their privacy is snatched away, and they can’t even expect me to do normal, simple things like go for a walk.”

He also admired his wife, Gauri Khan, for supporting him throughout their more than 35 years of knowing each other. The ‘Pathaan‘ actor acknowledged that living with an actor is a tough job, as they are constantly in the spotlight. Shah Rukh said, “I’ve known Gauri since she was 14 years old, so it’s now more than 35 years of knowing her. It’s a tough job to live with an actor. You can’t even co-own them; you just get a small share. The world owns me. To step out with me or go to a restaurant together means being exposed to people who want my time.”

Shah Rukh Khan’s stellar career in Bollywood has brought him immense popularity and success. However, it has also meant that hikois children couldn’t experience a normal life due to the constant media scrutiny. These insights shed light on the sacrifices and hardships that come with fame in the entertainment industry.

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the movie ‘Jawan,’ which also stars Nayanthara in a pivotal role. The movie is scheduled to hit theatres on September 7.

