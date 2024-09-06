Rani Mukerji Rejected Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Offer To Play Mary Kom Making A Bizarre Demand

Whoever has a flourishing career in Hindi Cinema has at some point of time, wished or manifested to be a part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s world. One of the actress, who collaborated with the stalwart very closely was Rani Mukerji. Rani delivrered her career best in Black, a film by Bhansali. Meanwhile, she was also a part of Saawariya.

However, this story is about that one time when Rani refused to work with Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The filmmaker was producing a sports biopic called Mary Kom, which was being directed by Omung Kumar and produced by Bhansali.

Yes, you read that right; it was not Priyanka Chopra, but Rani Mukerji who was the first choice for the Mary Kom biopic in 2014. However, things did not look great on the box office front for the actress since she experienced back-to-back flops!

So, when Sanjay Leela Bhansali approached his favorite actor to star in & as Mary Kom, Rani refuted the offer without any hesitation. In fact, she also mentioned a very disrespectful demand regarding the director of the film.

Rani Mukerji’s Box Office Run

At that time, Rani was experiencing disastrous box office results with films like Dil Bole Hadippa, so she decided to stay away from newcomers. Omung Kumar, who was not a known face, was also offended by this request.

A report by Times Of India suggests that when Omang Kumar approached Rani Mukerji for the role, the actress, who was very hesitant about working with newcomes put forth a condition to shoot a few scene and see Omung Kumar’s working style. If she liked it, she would do the film, else move ahead.

Omung Kumar found the idea of this mock shoot very disappointing and in a rage he went ahead and signed Priyanka Chopra for Mary Kom. Rest as they say is history.

