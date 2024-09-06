The trailer of Superboys Of Malegaon is finally here, and it is a riveting story of a group of boys from the modest city of Malegaon who aim to dream big. The movie has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti and directed by Kagti. It stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in the lead roles.

The plot revolves around Nasir Shaikh (Adarsh Gourav), a young man from Malegaon who, much to his family’s annoyance, is unemployed and lives a carefree life. One day, while watching TV, he gets an idea to make an indie film in Malegaon. His friends and family almost give up on the idea until he finds a support system in his close friend, a factory worker (Shashank Arora), and a struggling writer, Adib Farogh (Vineet Kumar Singh). They both agree to act in his movie and soon Nasir starts turning his dreams into reality amid several obstacles. Check out the Superboys Of Malegaon trailer.

Superboys of Malegaon is a gripping tale of how one should never stop dreaming, even amidst several detractors and people doubting your conviction. Adarsh Gourav’s Nasir dares to get into indie filmmaking, which looks like a suicide mission for the rest of the people in Malegaon. It also teaches us not to be afraid to pursue our true calling, even though it might seem unconventional and a mammoth task to achieve.

Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora’s performances are another highlight. Be it the intense dialogue delivery, camaraderie with each other, and even the emotionally high-octane sequences, the trio hit a bull’s eye in each frame. The other cast members, like Muskkaan Jaaferi, Anuj Singh Duhan, and Saquib Ayub, also do justice to their respective parts. Some of the portions of the movie also give a significant throwback to Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy.

The movie will be released in the theatres in January 2025. It has been written by Varun Grover. The film is inspired by the documentary Supermen Of Malegaon, which was made in 2018.

