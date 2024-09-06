Kalki 2898 AD has taken the world by storm once again! After a stellar theatrical run, Prabhas’ blockbuster collaboration with director Nag Ashwin is now dominating the OTT space. The epic dystopian sci-fi drama is breaking records, topping Netflix’s global charts with its Hindi version.

In just two weeks, Kalki 2898 AD has soared to the top of Netflix’s Non-English film category, amassing a staggering 7.5 million hours of viewing time and 2.6 million views in the past week alone. The film has left other global hits in its wake, surpassing popular titles like Untamed Royals (2.4 million), (Un)lucky Sisters (1.8 million), Nice Girls (1.7 million), and Sheriff: Narko Integriti (1 million).

With its breathtaking visual effects, stellar performances, and gripping narrative, Kalki 2898 AD has set a new benchmark in Indian cinema. Released in theatres on June 27, 2024, the epic dystopian science-fiction drama earned a staggering 1050+ crores in its worldwide box office run and has continued to receive accolades on the OTT platforms since its premiere on August 22nd.

Directed by National Award-winner Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film features an all-star cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Deepika Padukone. This cinematic masterpiece blends futuristic themes with mythological undertones, offering viewers a one-of-a-kind, visually stunning, and emotionally resonant experience

