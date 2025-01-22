Nandamuri Balakrishna’s latest release, Daaku Maharaaj, has lost momentum and will settle down for a much lower collection than expected. Like Balayya’s previous theatrical releases, this one kicked off its journey on a solid note, but after the first few days, it started losing its steam at the Indian box office. Yesterday, on day 10, it fell below the 1.50 crore mark, hinting at a premature ending. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

During Sankranti 2023, director Bobby Kolli tasted big success with Waltair Veerayya, but this year, he failed to recreate the magic. The Tollywood action entertainer took a superb start but failed to maintain momentum. Yes, Balayya’s commercial potboilers are front-loaded in nature, but his latest biggie gave up too early at ticket windows.

Daaku Maharaaj was praised for its commercial quotient, but it faced the heat of Sankranthiki Vasthunam. The Venkatesh starrer grabbed all the limelight with its splendid run and dented all other Telugu films running in theatres. As the initial rush settled down, the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer might struggle to enter the safe zone.

On the second Tuesday, day 10, Daaku Maharaaj fell below the 1.50 crore mark and earned just 1.40 crores. Overall, as per Sacnilk, the film earned 81.34 crore net at the Indian box office.

The Tollywood entertainer is reportedly made on a budget of 100 crores. Against this cost, it has recovered 81.34% of the total budget, and while the remaining distance is not much, the film might struggle to reach the number considering its slow pace. Everything now boils down to how it performs this weekend.

Meanwhile, Daaku Maharaaj was also released in Tamil recently, but the collections are disastrous and are yet to touch 10 lakh.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Sky Force Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (2 Days To Go): Registers 23% Of Sarfira’s Total Pre-Sales, Another Disastrous Opening Loading For Akshay Kumar?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News