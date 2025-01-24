Sankranthiki Vasthunam has turned out to be a massive success. Venkatesh scored his first 100 crore net grosser in India with his latest Sankranti release and is now marching towards the 150 crore club. At the worldwide box office, the veteran Tollywood actor got his first 150 crore grosser, and very soon, he’ll join the 200 crore club. Amid this, the film has crossed the lifetime collection of Mahesh Babu’s second highest-grossing film. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Before the release, it felt like the film would be sandwiched between Game Changer and Daaku Maharaaj. But in reality, it has defeated all its competitors, emerging a clear winner of the Sankranti clash. In fact, it has already made returns for the buyers, while the other two releases are struggling to recover.

Yesterday was Sankranthiki Vasthunam’s 10th day, and it maintained a good hold by earning 3.60 crore net in India. With this, the film’s total collection stands at 137.10 crore net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 161.77 crores. Overseas, too, it’s a big success and has earned 29 crore gross so far.

Combining the Indian and overseas gross, Sankranthiki Vasthunam has amassed 190.77 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 10 days. With this, it has surpassed the lifetime collection of Sarkaru Vaari Paata (189.28 crores), which is Mahesh Babu‘s second highest-grossing film of all time. By the end of the weekend, it will smoothly enter the 200 crore club.

Worldwide collection breakdown of Sankranthiki Vasthunam:

India net- 137.10 crores

India gross- 161.77 crores

Overseas gross- 29 crores

Worldwide gross- 190.77 crores

Meanwhile, the Venkatesh starrer is made on a budget of 50 crores. Compared to 137.10 crores net collection, it is already enjoying an ROI (return on investment) of 87.10 crores. Calculated further using the ‘ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%’ formula, it has made 174.2% returns at the Indian box office.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

