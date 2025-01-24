Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse arrived in theatres yesterday. Due to the trailer, the film built some buzz around itself, and as expected, it is off to a decent start at the Indian box office. After the grand success of Rekhachithram, Mollywood hopes for the next big success in the form of Mammootty’s latest release. But is the film is on the right path? Let’s find out how much collection it minted on day 1!

The latest Malayalam mystery comic thriller is helmed by Gautham Vasudev Menon, and so far, it has fetched mixed to favorable reviews from critics. The performance of Mammootty is being praised unanimously, and the twists and turns of the film are being hailed. These merits did help to attract footfalls yesterday, especially in evening and night shows after a slow start.

Yesterday, we carried out a day 1 prediction story, and Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse opened on almost similar lines. We predicted the film would record a start of 1.60-1.90 crores and now, as per estimates flowing in, it has registered an opening of 1.50 crore net at the Indian box office. It’s not huge, but it’s a decent collection for sure. However, as compared to Mammootty’s recent releases, it’s much lower number.

With this, Dominic And The Ladies’ Purse has tied with Praavinkoodu Shappu to deliver Mollywood’s third-highest day 1 collection in 2025. Asif Ali’s Rekhachithram is at the top with 1.90 crores, followed by 1.80 crores of Tovino Thomas’ Identity. It’s also much lower than Mammootty’s last theatrical release, Bramayugam. For those who don’t know, Bramayugam opened at 3.10 crores. His Turbo opened at 6.25 crores.

The audience feedback is mostly favorable, so the film is expected to grow well over the weekend. The Mammootty starrer isn’t a costly affair, so it will comfortably attain a successful verdict at the Indian box office.

