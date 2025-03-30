Disha Vakani is a popular name in the Indian television industry. Despite her long absence from the small screen, she continues to enjoy massive popularity and stay in the news for one reason or another. Yesterday, a report suggested that she has been replaced by an actress (identity not revealed) to play Dayaben in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC). Amid this, let’s have a look at one interesting trivia about her beloved Dayaben.

Disha got her breakthrough role in TMKOC, which took her to the next level of fame. Due to her effortless, adorable, and hilarious act as Daya Gada, she became a household name and ruled the hearts of Indian audiences. It’s been over seven years since she last appeared on the show, but still, the audience loves her.

Before attaining such crazy fame with Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Disha Vakani tried her luck in several films. Unfortunately, she never got a significant role to justify her talent. For those who don’t know, Disha was a part of Aamir Khan’s Mangal Pandey and was also seen in Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai’s Jodhaa Akbar.

However, before featuring in big films, Disha Vakani debuted in Hindi cinema with a much smaller film. It was way back in 1997 that she made her Hindi film debut, and it wasn’t a regular film but a B-grade film. Yes, you read that right! She started his movie career with a B-grade film, Kamsin.

In Kamsin, Disha Vakani was seen as a college girl and even performed a bold scene in the film. Released in 1997, it was directed by Amit Suryavanshi. Kamsin also featured Shiva Rindani and Amit Pachori in key roles.

After failing to make it big in films, Disha became a part of TMKOC, which aired in 2008. Within a few episodes, her character of Daya attained massive popularity among the masses, and in a few years, it became a cult character. Due to this show, she also became one of the highest-paid Indian TV actresses.

