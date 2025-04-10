Benny Blanco proved age is just a number, and you can head to prom at any age on his 37th birthday. He organized a prom-themed party because Selena Gomez, the love of his life, had never gone to one. He wanted to give her a high-school prom-like experience. The music producer admitted that even though he had gone to prom twice in his younger days, the best one was with his partner.

For those who don’t know, Benny and Selena have been dating each other for over a year and got engaged in December 2024. They announced it via social media on December 11, 2024. They often talk about each other in different interviews, which shows how much they love one another. Recently, Benny appeared on the Jennifer Hudson Show and discussed his 37th birthday celebration.

While walking down memory lane, Benny Blanco told Hudson (via People), “Selena had never been to a prom before, so I thought I’d throw us a prom for my birthday.” He added that he didn’t have a car back in his younger days but became somewhat of a prom professional as he went twice. The Eastside songwriter then shared, “One time I went with a friend, like we went in a friend group, and then one time I went with a girlfriend. But really, honestly, my favorite prom was with my partner,” leaving the audience in awe.

Benny Blanco explained how Selena Gomez reacted to the whole prom-themed party and said she was quite nervous about it. He continued, “She didn’t even know, she was like, ‘What am I supposed to wear? What am I supposed to do?!’ It was like she was really going to prom.” And as we all know, no prom is complete without a corsage. So, Blanco gave his partner a little corsage to match her outfit. He proudly stated, “I got her a corsage.”

The I Said I Love You First creators were recently spotted at Madison Square Garden, where they enjoyed a game between the New York Knicks and the Boston Celtics. They were seen cuddled up together, which was later posted on the Knicks’ official X (previously known as Twitter) account with the caption, “Couple of love birds.”

In the picture, Benny could be seen resting his hands on Selena’s legs while she posed with one hand on her face, flaunting her gorgeous ring. They have been dating since 2023, and the duo has only been setting the perfect and mature couple goals. Isn’t it?

