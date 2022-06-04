Ever since Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber have gotten married, they have only been giving us couple goals along with also giving us fashion goals with their extraordinary outfits. Their style is all about comfort, chic while also wearing the trending clothes. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when they made an official red carpet debut after tying the knot while sharing a passionate smooch and also whispering ‘I Love You’ in each other’s ears. Scroll below to see their pictures.

Hailey looked her stylish best as usual in a sensual black coloured gown by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad while flaunting her perfect figure. The dress that the Victoria’s Secret model wore was from designer’s Spring 2020 haute couture collection which was inspired by Ancient Egypt.

Hailey Bieber wore a sheer black midi-dress with a midriff cutout giving chills to the fashion community with her incredible style. Justin Bieber on the other hand donned a casual look with a pair of pastel pink pants and styled it with a simple plain white long sleeved sweatshirt and accessorised it with a backward black hat and a jewelled chain necklace.

Hailey Bieber accessorised her look with Tiffany’s minimalistic jewellery with two rings while also subtly flaunting her engagement ring. She finished off her look with matching black strappy heels and hoop earrings. For makeup, the model opted for her signature clean glam with nude tones on eyes and lips with loads of highlighter on the face.

Take a look at their pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Introducing to the red carpet: The Biebers! 💕 #JustinBieber and #haileybieber made their first (PDA-filled!) debut on the red carpet as a #married couple. https://t.co/AnKyzdZxE8 pic.twitter.com/pWogkI09uw — JAMO (@JamoMag) January 28, 2020

How adorable are these two? I can’t with these cuties.

What are your thoughts on Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber giving us couple goals while looking fancy AF? Tell us in the comments below.

