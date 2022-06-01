Brad Pitt is one of the most celebrated actors of his time in Hollywood. The Hollywood Hunk has a mass fan following who are flattered not just by his amazing acting skills and the roles he takes on but also by his jaw-dropping looks and iconic fashion sense.

Currently, the actor is prepping for the release of his upcoming thriller, Bullet Train. It will be hitting the big screens on 15 July. It is his next big release after the Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum starrer The Lost City. While Brad has a lot to offer to his fans this year, we take you back in time to some of his best ’80s and ’90s looks that can be the inspiration for a cool and casual summer.

The early years were full of fashion inspo, and Brad Pitt‘s fits from that time have played a huge role in it. In this retro look, Pitt is wearing a black sweatshirt and a cool rugged black leather jacket. It is accompanied by light brown pants. He looks marvelous with his wavy hair and the perfect glasses that sits well on his well-structured face.

In this second look, Brad Pitt looks cool and charming as ever. The colour coordination has got us drooling over this fit. The t-shirt with a pastel-coloured design, a light blue shirt layered over it, and loose ripped jeans with white sneakers is the perfect look for the summers that you can copy.

Nothing can go wrong when you have a good ol’ pair of jeans. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor can be seen with straight jeans, an airy white shirt with buttons, and a brown leather belt.

Another layered fit of Brad is the one with a dark blue sweatshirt, a jersey shirt, and blue jeans. He looks cute and stylish in it, and this can be the inspo for an outfit for a chill day with friends.

If you love boots then the next outfit of the Ocean’s Eleven actor that we are going to talk about is perfect for you. Brad looks suave as ever in this another casual fit. The white jeans look great with the simple blue t-shirt. But what steals all the attention is the untied black combat boots.

