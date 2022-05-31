Harry Styles is the OG king of red carpets. Ever since the singer was a part of boy-band One Direction, he has given us multiple red carpet appearances that will go down in fashion history. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Harry stunned at the BBC Music Awards in 2014 donning a dapper outfit and flaunting his long hair. Scroll below to take a look at it.

Harry enjoys a massive fan following on social media with over 45 million followers on Instagram and 37 million followers on Twitter. That’s a huge number, isn’t it? Well, he deserves so.

Back in 2104, Harry Styles made a handsome appearance at the BBC Music Awards along with his boy-band mates Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan. All of them looked dapper in their outfits but it was Harry’s long hair that stole the show for us.

Harry Styles paired a black-coloured V-neck shirt with matching coloured jeans and styled it with a blazer on top. He had shoulder-length hair and styled the look with statement rings.

Take a look at his pictures below:

Isn’t he a stunner?

This wasn’t the first time that Harry Styles stole the show at a red carpet. Whenever he walks a red carpet, he literally makes it his runway like he owns it.

Meanwhile, the singer is currently on his tour titled ‘Love On Tour’ and is performing in different countries.

What are your thoughts on Harry Styles donning long hair on the red carpet? Tell us in the space below.

