Making the impossible possible, Maniesh Paul earlier hosted Krushna Abhishek on his podcast which unfolded in the public apology to his uncle Govinda for the first time in decades. Now, taking the same a step forward, Maniesh was snapped with Govinda at his office for the podcast shoot.

Advertisement

The infamous rift between Govinda and his nephew Krushna Abhishek has been making headlines for ages. Opening up about the same for the first-ever on a public platform, Krushna Abhishek bared his soul expressing his love for Govinda in the last episode of Maniesh Paul’s podcast.

Advertisement

Spreading like a wildfire, the video instantly turned a rage across internet, offering a step towards a closure to the long tiff. Piquing the curiosity of the audience, Maniesh Paul was clicked with Govinda on Thursday at his office for the shoot of his podcast, leaving everyone wondering about the senior actor’s response to his nephew.

Earlier, Maniesh Paul has welcomed guests like Bharti Singh, Sharad Kelkar, Elli Avram, Prajakta Koli, and the face behind the viral sensation Chand Baliya, amongst many others from the different walks of life.

Hailed as the Sultan of Stage, Maniesh Paul has not only impressed the masses with his impeccable wit and spontaneity over the years but also emerged as one of the finest actors in India.

Currently, along with looking forward to his upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Maniesh is also hosting Smart Jodi on television, which is the highest-rated reality show in India right now.

Must Read: KRK Trolled Yet Again For Dragging Anushka Sharma’s Name In His Recent Tweet About Virat Kohli’s Performance In IPL, Netizens Say “Ajeeb Aadmi Ho”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram