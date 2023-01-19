Sajid Khan has been accused of s*xual harassment by several women in Bollywood including Saloni Chopra, Jiah Khan (via her sister), Mandana Karimi, Aahana Kumra amongst others. He faced a ban by IFTDA which stopped him from directing films but was revoked in December 2019. Despite being a part of a show like Bigg Boss 16, looks like the filmmaker is far from being accepted. Actress Minissha Lamba is the latest example of it.

A lot of noise was made when Sajid Khan was announced to be participating in Bigg Boss 16. Salman Khan and the makers of the show received massive backlash over supporting a #MeToo accused. In addition, women inside the house also faced wrath over agreeing to participate with him. Television’s renowned name Uorfi Javed also slammed the creators.

Minissha Lamba in a recent interview with Indian Express was asked about Sajid Khan, the #MeToo movement and the ongoing season of Bigg Boss. Reacting to it all, the Bachna Ae Haseeno actress said, “The Me Too movement is and has been so important in changing the conversation around the world about women. It was just a revolution that was on the brink that was waiting to happen. It just needed that one boiling point, that one catastrophe to change the world and that is what revolutions are all about. Regarding the creature (Sajid Khan) you are talking about, the less about the person the better.”

Meanwhile, Sajid Khan was recently seen at the special screening of Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Mission Majnu. The filmmaker continued to be brutally trolled over his first appearance after the Bigg Boss 16 stint.

As for Minissha Lamba, the actress was last seen in Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari led Bhoomi. She has also been a part of Bigg Boss in its 8th season.

