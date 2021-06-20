Minissha Lamba might not be seen on the silver screen that often, but she remains to rule the hearts of many. The cute actress has given some amazing movies in Bollywood, and we still cherish those. The actress has been grabbing all eyeballs in the past for her divorce with husband Ryan Tham, and recently she revealed that she has found love yet again in her life. But did you know the actress was accused of stealing in the past?

Yes! You heard it right. The diva who might have stolen many hearts was also literally accused of stealing money when she was young. Minissha herself revealed about this entire story, and we bet you would want to know it all.

While speaking to radio host Siddharth Kannan, Minissha Lamba opened up about the time when she was accused of stealing money. The actress revealed that she was accused of stealing money by her landlady. She also opened up about her initial struggling days in Mumbai.

Minissha Lamba said, “When I came (to Mumbai), I couldn’t afford anything. I was staying in a PG, at a rent of ₹5,000 per month. At that time, the PG lady accused me of stealing, ‘You have stolen money from my cupboard’.”

She added, “I said, ‘I haven’t stolen money so I vacated the PG in two days because it was a question about izzat (honour). I didn’t have money, I couldn’t afford anything, so I rented a flat for ₹7,000 per month, which was like a big room. The whole flat was like a big room. It was so small, so small. But I couldn’t afford anything more.”

Indeed! Self-respect is the biggest gift anyone can give themselves, and no one would want to compromise on that.

What do you think about Minissha Lamba’s story? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

