Back in 2011, the Tamil and Telugu film industries were planning to put a ban on actress Kajal Aggarwal. The beauty made her debut in the Telugu industry in 2004 and rose to fame with her work in the South industry. The controversy that irked the ban was apparently her comments on being a North Indian actor and was misquoted by a publication. Read to know the scoop below.

The actress soon clarified that she has been misquoted. The said incident took place at a promotional event of Ajay Devgn‘s Singham when Kajal was readying to enter Bollywood.

According to the New Indian Express, Kajal Aggarwal said, “I don’t know why all this is being said about me and why I am being misquoted. The South Indian films and industry have always had a very special place in my life. I haven’t been in the country for over a month now and wasn’t available to even give such quotes to the media! Even though I hail from Mumbai, South India is the birthplace of my career and I would never speak like this for the industry I am so attached to.”

The Singham actress continued and added, “In spite of whatever rubbish people around have to say, I do not really need to prove my loyalties to my audience. They can see it through my work. I have always taken, and continue to take great pride in being a ‘South Indian actress’. I am currently working on four projects in Telugu and Tamil.”

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal is celebrating her 36th birthday today and got married recently to businessman Gautam Kitchlu. Their wedding pictures were going viral on social media and fans were going gaga over how pretty she looked in her bridal attire.

