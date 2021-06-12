Actress Minissha Lamba has launched her own application, which focuses on providing her fans a scope to engage directly with her via chats and video calls.

“Minissha official app” will let fans connect directly with the actress, which is not possible all the time using social media applications. Apparently, Minissha had always dreamt of talking to her favourite stars while growing up but there was no interface back then.

“There has been a lot of messages from fans and followers on how their messages were lost due to too many comments or messages. That pushed me to work on my own app. I wish to connect to my fans via video chats or normal chats directly and the app empowers me to do so. It’s live now and available,” Minissha Lamba says.

The actress, who was last seen on the silver screen in 2017 film “Bhoomi”, also wants her fans to stay safe during the tough times of Covid pandemic.

“I pray and wish for everyone to stay safe during these times. It’s been tough and let’s stick to protocols to the best of our abilities,” Minissha Lamba says.

Earlier this year, Minissha Lamba was also part of a play called “Hello Zindagi”, which was written by actress Smita Bansal and was performed in New Delhi in March.

Previously, five actresses, including Minissha Lamba, Kishwar Merchant, Delnaaz Irani, Guddi Maruti and Chitrashi Rawat, star in a new play “Hello Zindagi”, which is penned by popular television actress Smita Bansal.

Felicity Theatre is presenting “Hello Zindagi”, which is directed by Raman Kumar and will be staged at the Kamani Auditorium here on March 23.

This theatre show revolves around five women of different backgrounds and characteristics, and who stay together in a posh flat in Mumbai.

Kumar said in a statement: “Through ‘Hello Zindagi’, we have tried to portray that God has made life beautiful, but it is we who create problems for ourselves. This results in causing misery and problems. There are no shortcuts in life. The simpler your life, the happier it is. It was a pleasure collaborating with Smita Bansal on her debut theatrical script and I am sure her story will be appreciated by one and all.”

Rahul Bhuchar, Producer and Managing Director, Felicity Theatre, has vouched for the production quality, powerful script and brilliant performances in the show.

