Evelyn Sharma met the love of her life Tushaan Bhindi on a blind date set up by their common friend Elli AvrRam.

Evelyn and Tushaan in fact lived just a street apart in Bandra for several years, but never really got to know each other. In late 2018 Tushaan completed his work assignments in Mumbai and was ready to relocate to Australia. That was when Elli AvrRam insisted he go on a blind date with her best friend Evelyn before he left India.

“I never believed in love at first sight until I met Tushaan. We knew that night that we would want to spend our life together,” says Evelyn Sharma.

She made the decision to leave behind her original home Germany and India at the start of the pandemic in March 2020 for life with Tushaan in Australia.

“It’s been a big adjustment to move to a whole new country without being able to see your family and friends, but it is all worth it for a life with my soulmate,” Evelyn added.

Commenting on their secret wedding, Elli AvrRam said: “Since I know both Evelyn and Tushaan, I just had this strong feeling that they would be perfect for each other, a complete power couple! Today, I’m so happy to see these two beautiful souls being happily married. There’s no better feeling than this! I wish them forever greatness in their journey together.”

Tushaan shared everyone needs a friend like Elli.

