It was a few days back when Ishaan Khatter’s actor-father Rajesh Khattar’s wife Vandana Sanjani had opened up about difficulties paying the medical bills amid the pandemic and the struggle through it. The statement went viral in no time and it escalated into rumours that Rajesh has gone bankrupt and is in a dire state financially. Turns out the man himself now had to come out to clarify the rumours.

For the unversed, Rajesh Khattar has been in the headlines for many reasons. First, he welcomes a little munchkin into the world and later lost his father in April this year. After which, Vandana, in an interview with a portal, spoke about the ordeal they went through. Rajesh has now refuted them and said that he did suffer a financial setback but that doesn’t mean he went bankrupt. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per a report in TOI, Rajesh Khattar said his wife Vandana Sanjani’s statements were blown out of proportion. He said, “It’s not that I haven’t suffered a financial setback, but hasn’t that happened with almost everyone because of the slowing down of work during the pandemic? Right from Vandana’s pregnancy to now, we have been doing the rounds of hospitals for the past two-and-a-half years. In fact, she was in the hospital even during the lockdown owing to postpartum depression.”

Later he said that the news has affected him. He has not liked people dragging his stepson Shahid Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar in this. Rajesh Khatter added, “That was in bad taste. They dragged them into it. We actors are accustomed to the occupational hazards of such baseless rumours circulating, but this was a bit much. God forbid, if I ever reach that stage, I have my family to support me. Everyone is going through a difficult time and being sensitive is the need of the hour.”

