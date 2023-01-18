Varisu starring Thalapathy Vijay has created a buzz among the audience but it seems the critics didn’t like it as much. The film has already brought in a lot of controversies for locking heads with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu on Pongal. However, Thalapathy Vijay being a megastar has held a great charm over his fandom. The film has already broken Vijay’s previous box office record, Beast. Now, the director has lashed out at the critics for comparing a few plot lines with TV serials. Scroll below to get the scoop!

Ever since Varisu’s release, it has been receiving a mixed response. On one hand, the audience has been giving excellent remarks, it’s the critics who have been having some problems with the plot.

Now, in an interview with Cinema Vikatan, Varisu’s filmmaker Vamsi Paidipally took a dig at the critics for comparing his film with TV serials and shared how making films are quite tough these days, glorifying his movie. He can be heard said, “Do you all know how tough it is to make a film these days? Do you know how much a team is working out there to make a film work? You know how much hard work people are putting in there to entertain the audience? There are so many sacrifices that a filmmaker is making every day. Making a film is no joke.”

Further Vamsi Paidipally revealed how much Thalapathy Vijay has put his efforts into Varisu. He even mentioned how much he rehearsed for every song and dance and dialogue delivery to make the film even better. He later added, “Only efforts are in our hands, not results. He is my review writer, he is my critic. I make films for him.”

Check out the whole interview here:

Well, Vamsi’s opinion about Varisu receiving criticism has been found quite rude by the audience. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know!

