Actress Raashii Khanna has expressed her desire to work with actor Kartik Aaryan in a love story just like ‘Aashiqui’.

Recently during an interview, while talking about Kartik, Raashii said, “I think with him, I would like to do an intense love story, not a comedy fun genre kind of film but like an intense film like Aashiqui.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Raashii Khanna added, “That film I think will be very nice because I love romantic films and I had done a film and that was the film that was immensely loved by the audience so they love me in a love story. So if I have to do with Kartik, probably a film like that.”

Was that a major hint dropped by Raashii Khanna about being a part of Aashiqui 3? Only time will tell!

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has an exciting line-up of films with Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aashiqui 3, and Kabir Khan‘s untitled next among others.

Must Read: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Akshay Kumar Continues To Shoot For 15 Crores’ Action Sequence Despite Suffering From A Serious Knee Injury Proving He’s True Khiladi!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News