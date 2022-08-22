Starring Nikhil Siddharth in the lead role, Karthikeya 2 isn’t slowing down anytime soon at the box office. In fact, the film has now just begun to perform by putting feet on an accelerator. Not just in India but the run is stupendous in overseas too. Below is all you need to know about the latest collection update.

The sequel to the 2014 Telugu hit is doing wonders each day. It is currently playing in Telugu and Hindi. Amid the clash of Laal Singh Chaddha and Raksha Bandhan, this thriller failed in creating any buzz. However, from the second day onwards of its arrival in theatres, the film started turning the tables. In the current situation, K2 is making more than the combined collection of both Bollywood biggies each day.

Speaking about the latest collection update, Karthikeya 2 has picked up a tremendous pace overseas. As of now, it has earned $915K in the US and will be soon hitting the $1 million mark, reports TrackTollywood. The film added $150K on Saturday and did one unthinkable thing. It garnered the second-highest collection for the second Saturday after RRR ($705 K) in 2022, for Indian films.

Meanwhile, Nikhil Siddhartha, who is on cloud nine because of his Karthikeya 2 turning out to be a phenomenal success, recently said that there will be more installments of the franchise which is proving to be extremely popular.

“Yes, since we have a character like Dr. Karthik who is hell-bent on unearthing exciting mysteries and having adventures. There are several more untold stories about our cultural heritage and we will be back for several more exciting installments of Karthikeya,” he said while talking to IANS.

