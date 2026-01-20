The stakes were high for Parasakthi, made on a staggering budget of 150 crores. Unfortunately, Sivakarthikeyan is heading for another disaster at the box office after Madharaasi. The Tamil historical, political action drama has crashed on the second Monday. Scroll below for a detailed day 10 report!
Drops below the one crore mark
Parasakthi was expected to be the #1 choice of the audience, despite a box office clash with Vaa Vaathiyaar and Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil. Clearly, the tables turned upside down with a disappointing fate. According to Sacnilk, Sudha Kongara’s directorial earned only 80 lakhs on day 10. It suffered a 70% drop compared to 2.65 crores collected on the second Sunday.
The total box office collection in India has reached 49.55 crores. It is unfortunate that a big-budget film made on a 150 crore budget is struggling to clock a half-century. Only 33% of the total investments have been recovered so far. It is heading for a flop verdict.
Check out the detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:
- Week 1: 36.25 crores (6 days)
- Day 7: 5 crores
- Day 8: 4.85 crores
- Day 9: 2.65 crores
- Day 10: 80 lakhs
Total: 49.55 crores
It’s Parasakthi vs Ayalaan
Before concluding its box office run, Sivakarthikeyan will at least deliver his 6th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Today, Parasakthi will beat Ayalaan (49.68 crores) to achieve the milestone.
Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Sivakarthikeyan’s post-COVID releases:
- Amaran – 220.05 crores
- Don – 77.86 crores
- Doctor – 69.36 crores
- Madharaasi – 62.82 crores
- Maaveeran – 53.53 crores
- Ayalaan – 49.68 crores
- Parasakthi – 49.55 crores (10 days)
- Prince – 27.47 crores
Parasakthi Box Office Summary Day 10
- Budget: 150 crores
- India net: 49.55 crores
- Budget recovery: 33%
- India gross: 58.46 crores
- Overseas gross: 22.30 crores
- Worldwide gross: 80.76 crores
