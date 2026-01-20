The stakes were high for Parasakthi, made on a staggering budget of 150 crores. Unfortunately, Sivakarthikeyan is heading for another disaster at the box office after Madharaasi. The Tamil historical, political action drama has crashed on the second Monday. Scroll below for a detailed day 10 report!

Drops below the one crore mark

Parasakthi was expected to be the #1 choice of the audience, despite a box office clash with Vaa Vaathiyaar and Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil. Clearly, the tables turned upside down with a disappointing fate. According to Sacnilk, Sudha Kongara’s directorial earned only 80 lakhs on day 10. It suffered a 70% drop compared to 2.65 crores collected on the second Sunday.

The total box office collection in India has reached 49.55 crores. It is unfortunate that a big-budget film made on a 150 crore budget is struggling to clock a half-century. Only 33% of the total investments have been recovered so far. It is heading for a flop verdict.

Check out the detailed day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Week 1: 36.25 crores (6 days)

(6 days) Day 7: 5 crores

Day 8: 4.85 crores

Day 9: 2.65 crores

Day 10: 80 lakhs

Total: 49.55 crores

It’s Parasakthi vs Ayalaan

Before concluding its box office run, Sivakarthikeyan will at least deliver his 6th highest-grossing film in the post-COVID era. Today, Parasakthi will beat Ayalaan (49.68 crores) to achieve the milestone.

Take a look at the Indian box office collection of Sivakarthikeyan’s post-COVID releases:

Amaran – 220.05 crores Don – 77.86 crores Doctor – 69.36 crores Madharaasi – 62.82 crores Maaveeran – 53.53 crores Ayalaan – 49.68 crores Parasakthi – 49.55 crores (10 days) Prince – 27.47 crores

Parasakthi Box Office Summary Day 10

Budget: 150 crores

India net: 49.55 crores

Budget recovery: 33%

India gross: 58.46 crores

Overseas gross: 22.30 crores

Worldwide gross: 80.76 crores

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 46: Another Stree 2 Record In Danger, Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster To Rewrite History Again!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News