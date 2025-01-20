The Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer Daaku Maharaaj kickstarted on a promising note at the box office on January 12, 2025. However, the movie has gradually slowed down after crossing 100 crores in its worldwide box office collection. Let us take a look at the film’s box office performance on its 8th day.

Daaku Maharaaj Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 8

On its 8th day, the film witnessed a day-wise collection of 3.75 crores. This was a drop of around 6% since the film had earned 4 crores on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now stands at 74.71 crores.

At the same time, the gross collection comes to 88.15 crores. The Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer’s overseas collection is a decent 16.5 crores. Daaku Maharaaj’s worldwide collection now comes to 104.65 crores. The movie is however, still far from the success verdict and has still not recovered its budget.

The Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer is mounted at a budget of almost 100 crores. With its current India net collection of 74.71 crores, the film has managed to cross 74% of its budget. It needs around 29 crores more to both recover its budget and attain the success verdict. Daaku Maharaaj is also eyeing to cross the lifetime collection of Balakrishna’s previous release, Bhagavanth Kesari which has earned 84.78 crore.

Here Is The Day-Wise Breakdown Of The Film At The Box Office In Seven Days.

Day 1: 22.5 crore

Day 2: 12.8 crore

Day 3: 12.25 crore

Day 4: 8.96 crore

Day 5: 6.25 crore

Day 6: 4.2 crore

Day 7: 4 crore

Day 8: 3.75 crore

Total: 74.71 crore*

*Denotes An Estimated Collection

About The Movie

Talking about the film, it has been directed by Bobby Koli. Apart from Nandamuri Balakrishna, it also stars Urvashi Rautela, Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Chandni Chowdhury and Sachin Khedekar in the lead roles. The music has been composed by SS Thaman.

