The Punjabi film Guru Nanak Jahaz is showcasing a stellar run at the box office. On its 7th day, the film witnessed yet another impressive milestone. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 7th day.

Guru Nanak Jahaz Box Office Collection Day 7

On its 7th day, the Tarsem Jassar starrer earned 23 lakhs on its 7th day. This was a drop of around 43% since the movie amassed 41 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 2.99 crores.

Guru Nanak Jahaz will inevitably cross 3 crores by today or tomorrow. However, with this, the film has ticked off an important milestone. It has now become the third-highest grossing Punjabi film of 2025.

The Tarsem Jassar starrer has surpassed Gurpreet Bhullar’s Majhail to achieve this milestone. For the unversed, the lifetime collection of Majhail was around 2.8 crores. With its India net collection of 2.99 crores, Guru Nanak Jahaz is now enjoying the position of the third highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2025.

Now, Guru Nanak Jahaz is eyeing the position of the second-highest grossing Punjabi film of 2025. This position is held by Jai Randhawa and Jasmin Bhasin’s film Badnaam. The lifetime collection of the film was around 3.95 crore.

Hence, Guru Nanak Jahaz needs 96 lakhs more to topple Badnaam’s lifetime collection and become the second-highest grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Overall, the film is maintaining a good momentum and might tick off more milestones in the coming days. The film has been helmed by Sharan Art.

Apart from Tarsem Jassar, it also stars Gurpreet Ghuggi, Edward Sonnenblick and Mark Bennington in the lead roles. It has been bankrolled by Manpreet Singh Johal. The movie delves deep into the themes of racism and patriotism.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Raid 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 6: Ajay Devgn Pushes Sunny Deol Out Of Top 5 Highest Hindi Grossers Of 2025 By Only 1.37 Crore!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News