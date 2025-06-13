The Tovino Thomas starrer Malayalam action flick Narivetta is now slowing down at the box office after enjoying a good run. However, it is soon eyeing an important milestone at the Indian box office. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the film on its 21st day.

Narivetta Box Office Collection Day 21

On its 21st day, the Tovino Thomas starrer earned 16 lakhs. This was a slight growth of 33% since the movie amassed 12 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 17.65 crore.

The movie is now inching towards 20 crore. However, there are chances that it might wrap up its theatrical run before the same. But before that, the movie is eyeing an important milestone at the Indian box office.

Will Narivetta Topple The 6th Highest Grossing Malayalam Film Of 2025?

Narivetta recently surpassed Dileep’s Prince And Family to become the 7th highest grossing film of 2025. The movie is now eyeing the lifetime of the Basil Joseph starrer Maranamass which minted 18.77 crores at the Indian box office. The Tovino Thomas starrer needs 1.13 crores more to topple the same and emerge as the 6th highest grossing Malayalam film of 2025. It will be interesting to see whether the crime thriller flick will be able to achieve this milestone.

Narivetta At The Global Box Office

Including the taxes, the gross collection of the film comes to 20.82 crores. The movie amassed 10.15 crores when it comes to the overseas collection. The worldwide collection of Narivetta thus stands at 30.97 crores.

Narivetta Box Office Summary (Day 21):

India net: 17.65 crores

India gross: 20.82 crores

Overseas gross: 10.15 crores

Worldwide gross: 30.97 crore

Budget: 10 crore

ROI: 7.65 crore

ROI% : 76%

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates.

