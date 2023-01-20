In a Pongal clash between Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar, the former came out as a winner. Now, talking about the Sankranthi clash, it’s Chiranjeevi and Ravi Teja sealing the victory with their Waltair Veerayya over Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy. Both films have ended their first-week run, so let’s take a look at their worldwide box office collections.

For the unversed, Veera Simha Reddy released last Thursday, so technically the film had an extended opening week of 8 days. Initially, the actioner took a rocking start by making around 34 crores nett, but post Megastar and Mass Maharaja’s arrival, it failed in regaining the momentum. Nevertheless, Balayya‘s latest release is still having a good run.

As per the latest box office update, Waltair Veerayya has ended its first week by accumulating an impressive collection of 119 crores nett in India (Telugu and Hindi included), which equals 140.42 crores gross. In overseas, it has earned 23 crores gross so far, taking the worldwide total to 163.42 crores gross. Now, the film aims for an entry into the 200 crores club at the global box office.

Coming to Veera Simha Reddy, the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer has grossed 119.02 crores gross globally including 14 crores gross from overseas and 105.02 crores gross (89 crores nett) from India in 8 days.

Meanwhile, if we take a look at the combined total, both films have contributed a whopping 245.44 crores gross in just 8 days from the Tollywood industry.

