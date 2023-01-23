Varisu vs Thunivu Box Office Day 12 (Worldwide): It was another weekend, another reason to celebrate for Thalapathy Vijay. And while Saturday may not have been as favourable, Sunday brought in cheer for Ajith Kumar starrer as well. Scroll below as we update you on the latest collections at the ticket windows all across the globe.

Touted as the biggest box office clash in Kollywood after 8 long years, fans went ‘rowdy’ and the rivalry ended up in destruction of property at various theatre halls in the home city. Thalapathy Vijay starrer sold a lot more tickets and took the lead with a notable difference. Now, fans are curious with bated breath to see where the collections of both the movies conclude at.

After 12 days of successful run, Varisu had earned collections of a total 256 crores gross at the worldwide box office. Sunday made a huge difference as it added massive 12.44 crores to the kitty. A double digit during the second weekend is indeed impressive and proof that the film is leading for a huge lifetime. Thalapathy Vijay starrer has brought in 150 crores nett and 177 crores gross in India. Remaining 79 crores gross are from the overseas market.

As even if the jump isn’t as significant as Varisu, Thunivu witnessed a good one too! It added 7.31 crores to its kitty, taking its worldwide collections to 175.25 crores gross. Out of this, 105.30 crores nett i.e. 124.25 crores gross came from India. Remaining 51 crores are from overseas.

It’s a celebration time for Ajith Kumar fans for finally marking its half century with the overseas number. From now on, both the films will have to maintain its run until the Republic Day holiday arrives as another opportunity to mint big!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

