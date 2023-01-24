Within a few hours from now Shah Rukh Khan will own the silver screen like never before. After being in the making for years, Pathaan will hit the theatres tomorrow i.e., on the Republic Day weekend. The film is expected to make and break a few records at the box office. However, Maratha Mandir owner Manoj Desai feels that the film, which is having a solid buzz among the masses, is likely to suffer on the weekend. As of now the film’s advance bookings have been astounding.

Co-starring Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in the pivotal roles, the film is helmed by War director Siddharth Anand. Scroll down to read in detail.

Amid the craze around Pathaan, Executive Director of G7 multiplex and Maratha Mandir owner Manoj Desai was asked about its fate at the box office. He clearly stated that Shah Rukh Khan starrer is likely to suffer on the weekend as it’s a long weekend owing to the upcoming Republic day. He further said that things will be decided tomorrow after its matinee shows are over.

Speaking to Zoom TV, Manoj Desai said, “Tomorrow, the public will decide by the afternoon once the matinee shows get over. The audience’s response will only show how the film would work in the upcoming days. I also have one thing in mind, the 26, 27, 28 and 29 of January 2023 are four days of holidays. Because of it, the public will move out of Mumbai to enjoy a long weekend and a pleasant atmosphere in the state. If that happens, Pathaan could struggle to make numbers at the box office.”

The Exhibitor also stated that some shows of Pathaan are not even Housefull yet and makers will have to wait till the afternoon.

Well, how much are you excited to see Shah Rukh Khan returning to the big screen after 4 long years?

