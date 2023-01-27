Uorfi Javed did it again! Haha, no we are talking about her latest quirky outfit that’s making headlines on social media and how. What’s surprising is that she dons such extraordinary outfits every single time and doesn’t shy away from expressing herself boldly with her fashion sense. While in the past we’ve seen her wearing plastic, safety pins, flowers, mirrors, and whatnot, and today, she has surpassed her creativity by wearing a conical cup-shaped bra that only covered her b**bs, and netizens are now reacting to it on social media. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Uorfi is only 25 but has made a name for herself in the fashion and television industry. You might hate her or love her but definitely can’t ignore her. She’s also one of the boldest celebrities and always stands up for what’s right and never shies away from expressing her views on political issues as well.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, in her latest appearance, Uorfi Javed can be seen wearing a conical cup-shaped bra which is covering her b**bs and she has paired it with a matching velvet skirt. The bra has golden beadwork lace on it and she accessorised the look with gold statement earrings and a neat hairdo with nude makeup.

Take a look at her picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to her picture on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “Metro/Local mei jagah banane ki ninja technique 😂😂🤣”

Another user commented, “Besharmi ki hadd hai, disgusting 😬😬😬😬”

A third user commented, “Isko mental hospital bhejo yr.koi ,shameless fellow😡😡”

What are your thoughts on netizens trolling Uorfi Javed for her latest appearance in the city? Tell us in the space below.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 16: Shiv Thakare Slams Priyanka Chahar Choudhary By Saying “Sidharth Shukla Ki Copy Karti Hai”, Receives Flak From Netizens For “Stooping To A New Low”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News