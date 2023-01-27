Shambhavi Singh Joins The Cast Of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': "I'm A Firm Believer In Destiny..."

Shambhavi Singh, who has made her TV debut with the longest-running show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'(YRKKH), considered her latest project as the biggest break of her career and expressed the hope that fans will like her role in the show.

She shared: “I’m a firm believer in destiny and have always felt that ‘when you truly want something, the whole universe conspires in helping you to achieve it’ as said in my favourite film ‘Om Shanti Om‘ starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan. So, whenever I watched ‘YRKKH’, somewhere in my heart of hearts I manifested my wish to be a part of it one day. And, my wish was fulfilled, God blessed me with this golden opportunity.”

While throwing light on her character of Muskan in the show, Shambhavi Singh added: “My character Muskan is a Himachali girl who is traditional yet outgoing in her ways. She’s the representation of youth from the small towns of India who love adventure,” said the actor, who has done a romcom short film, ‘Woh Khaas’.

According to her, an actor’s job is to fully represent the character they are playing and to convince the audience that the character is real. Shambhavi Singh also explained as an actor the difference between working in films and TV.

“So it’s our job but it’s challenging too. But, unlike in films where you know the whole story, go through proper workshops to master the character better, in daily soaps you are unaware about many things and yet have to deliver your performance to your full potential to win the hearts of the audience,” she added.

Shambhavi Singh shared about the new twist in the story and how it will be fun watching it.

“As always there will be twists and suspense in the storyline to make the experience all the more exciting. It will also be evasive for the audience as new entries are coming up back to back. But just like life, stories cannot always be full of happiness and excitement. There will be ups and downs which makes it more exciting to watch. So just watch and enjoy it to the fullest as there will be a lot in store for the future,” she concluded.

