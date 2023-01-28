“Pathaan ke ghar party rakhi aur saari duniya aayi!” This is how the iconic dialogue of the Shah Rukh Khan starrer should be rewritten after the mad mad response the film has been getting at the box office. With every passing day Pathaan box office is only getting humongous to a level that now cinema halls will have to add extra seats to fill in more people.

In the first two days, Siddharth Anand directorial raked in a total of 127.50 crores (123 crores in Hindi). That’s not the crazy part, it continued the similar craze for even the next 2 days and it’ll continue to create a frenzy for some more time.

This has come as a shocking wave to the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ gang and it’ll continue to surprise them if the film is good. After collecting in the range of 165 crores in its first 3 days, Pathaan is all set to multiply the chaos on its 4th and 5th days. As per early trends, the film is yet again aiming to surpass the 50 crore mark on day 4 as well.

Yep, you heard that right! Another 50 crore day for the Shah Rukh Khan starrer will take this film to the 210-215 crore range in just 4 days. This means, by Sunday, Pathaan will easily be crossing the 250 crore mark in India. Adding overseas to this equation will take the numbers to an unimaginable realm.

Pathaan has become a must-watch theatrical entertainer which is being celebrated across the nation. Pathaan is part of Aditya Chopra’s ambitious spy universe and has the biggest superstars of the country Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in it.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

