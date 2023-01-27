Recently Kangana Ranaut’s video praising Pathaan surfaced on the web that got netizens trolling her. However, this early morning she penned a series of tweets about the film where she took a subtle dig at the Shah Rukh Khan starrer. Helmed by Siddharth Anand the film has created a ruckus at the box office and how! Ahead of the release of Pathaan, the Dhaakad actress returned to Twitter and has been talking about many things happening across the globe.

However, is her latest tweet about SRK starrer got her trolled and even got netizens to compare Dhaakad’s lifetime collection to the film.

When a user wrote, “Kangana ji ki film Dhaakad ne phele din 55 lakh rupay kamaye the aur lifetime collection 2.58 crore tha. Jabki Pathaan film ne phele hi din 100 crore se zayda kamaya hai. Frustration toh hogi hi Kangana ji ko.” Replying to the same she said, “Haan ji Dhaakad bahut badi historic flop rahi hai, iss baat se maine kab mana kiya? SRK ji ki dus saal mein yeh pehli film chali hai,hum bhi unse prerna lete hain, ummeed hai jaise Bharat ne unko mauka diya humko bhi milega, after all yeh Bharat Mahan hai udar hai, Jai Shri Ram.”

Haan ji Dhaakad bahut badi historic flop rahi hai, iss baat se maine kab mana kiya? SRK ji ki dus saal mein yeh pehli film chali hai,hum bhi unse prerna lete hain, ummeed hai jaise Bharat ne unko mauka diya humko bhi milega, after all yeh Bharat Mahan hai udar hai,Jai Shri Ram🚩 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023

Well not only him, another when another user also said, “Pathaan’s single day earning is more than your life time earnings,” Kangana Ranaut hit back at him saying, “Nimo bhai i don’t have any earnings left, I have put my house my office every single thing that I owned on mortgage just to make a film which will celebrate the constitution of India and our love for this great nation … paise toh sabhi kama lete hain aisa koi hai jo aise udai ?”

Nimo bhai i don’t have any earnings left, I have put my house my office every single thing that I owned on mortgage just to make a film which will celebrate the constitution of India and our love for this great nation … paise toh sabhi kama lete hain aisa koi hai jo aise udai ? — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023

Earlier Tweeting about Pathaan, Kangana Ranaut wrote, “All those who are claiming Pathan is triumph of love over hate,I agree but whose love over whose hate? Let’s be precise, whose is buying tickets and making it a success? Yes it is India’s love and inclusiveness where eighty percent Hindus lives and yet a film called Pathaan.”

Which shows our enemy nation Pakistan and ISIS in good light is running successfully, it is this spirit of India 🇮🇳 beyond hate and judgements that makes it Mahan… it is the love of India that has triumphed hate and petty politics of enemies… cont — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Pathaan has crossed 200 crore worldwide within just two days of its release and the weekend has just begun!

