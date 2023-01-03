Bollywood couple Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth have purchased a 3 Bhk flat in Mumbai’s Juhu and posted a picture of it on their Instagram handle.

Ishita and Vatsal posed together in the picture in front of their house, which is under construction. They captioned it: “New Year New Project#DreamHouse”

The ‘Drishyam 2’ actress, Ishita Dutta, shared: “A new year marks a fresh start, and a new house is a chance to create memories and realise dreams. This is a dream that I and Vatsal had together, and now that it’s actually happening, it gives us immense love and happiness. Only love and gratitude to all of our family and friends who have supported us no matter what.”

While Ishita Dutta is also known for her TV shows such as ‘Ek Ghar Banaunga’, ‘Bepanah Pyaar’, and ‘Thoda sa Baadal Thoda sa Paani’, Vatsal was seen in ‘Taarzan: The Wonder Car’, ‘Ek Hasina Thi’, ‘Haasil’, among others.

